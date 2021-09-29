 Skip to main content
Kidspeak: Kindergarten at Gretna Elementary
Kidspeak: Kindergarten at Gretna Elementary

This week, we asked kindergartners at Gretna Elementary School, “How do you become friends with your classmates?” Here is a sample of what they said:

092921-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.jpg

By helping them and loving them. Jay Lucas
092921-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.jpg

You just meet them and smile at them. Emmeline Paulson
092921-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.jpg

I met them before kindergarten and now we are freinds. Lexi Neggle
092921-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.jpg

Share markers with them. Share a toy. Ava Ziegenbein
092921-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.jpg

You say, “Hey, would you like to be my friend? You are amazing!” Zeppelin Lachner
092921-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.jpg

Talk to them, play with them, draw something new with them. Drew Reeves
092921-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.jpg

Be kind to them. Kylie Schrader
092921-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.jpg

Be a good listener to them. Braden Laughlin
092921-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.jpg

Play with them at recess. AJ Gerdes
