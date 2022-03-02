 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kidspeak: Kindergarten at Palisades Elementary

This week, we asked kindergartners at Palisades Elementary School, “How do you know someone is your friend?” Here is a sample of what they said:

Because sometimes they make me laugh. Savannah McGuire
They check on me when I fall down at recess. Harrison McCaslin
Because they are on your volleyball team. Madelyn Hahne
When you play with them. Jaxon Arp
When they give you hugs and play with you. Henry Larsen
They would say, “Hey, remember me?” Emery Smolinski
Because they are being nice to you and you are being nice to them and that makes you and them happy! Jackson Nedbalek
If they come and say nice things and if they give you a gift. Jaley Chase
If they play with you a lot. Zoey Hale
