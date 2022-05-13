 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kidspeak: Kindergarten at Thomas Elementary

  • 0

This week, we asked kindergartners at Thomas Elementary School, “What makes you giggle?” Here is a sample of what they said:

+8 
051122-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.JPG

When my dad tickles my feet. Owen Kanne
+8 
051122-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.JPG

When my dogs lick my nose. Camden Arent
+8 
051122-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.JPG

When we wrestle. Daniel Cartwright
+8 
051122-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.JPG

Bats. Eva McCann
+8 
051122-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.JPG

When my family tickles me. Britany Carmona-Hernandez
+8 
051122-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.JPG

When dogs chase their tail. Brekyn Angell
+8 
051122-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.JPG

When there are funny dinosaur names. Pia Arlt
+8 
051122-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.JPG

When others laugh. Dash Turner
+8 
051122-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.JPG

Funny jokes. Nixon Whisler
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert