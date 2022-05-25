 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kidspeak: Kindergarten at Whitetail Creek Elementary

This week, we asked kindergartners at Whitetail Creek Elementary School, “If you had a superpower, what would it be?” Here is a sample of what they said:

052522-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.JPG

Turn into an animal, even the stink ones. Dashiell Pinder
052522-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.JPG

Shooting love out of my hands and making people nice. Klaire Benson
052522-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.JPG

I would talk to animals. I love animals. Blair Fleming
052522-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.JPG

Shape shift. Kaleb Andersen
052522-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.JPG

Shooting spiderwebs. Pryor Havlovic
052522-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.JPG

Go back in the past. Silas Boesen
052522-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.JPG

Turn invisible. Lainey Mills
052522-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.JPG

Wolverine. I would have claws. Calvin Burge
052522-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.JPG

Singing. Julie Maydew
