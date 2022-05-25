Kidspeak: Kindergarten at Whitetail Creek Elementary

This week, we asked kindergartners at Whitetail Creek Elementary School, “If you had a superpower, what would it be?” Here is a sample of what they said:
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This week, we asked kindergartners at Whitetail Creek Elementary School, “If you had a superpower, what would it be?” Here is a sample of what they said:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Palisades Elementary School principal Salli Wells will retire this month.
At its May 23 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education considered administration and support staff salaries.
Casey’s, the third largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, today announced the opening of its s…
This week, we asked kindergartners at Aspen Creek Elementary School, "What do you love most about your mom?" Here is a sample of what they said:
Ten candidates are running for three open seats on the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education. The Gretna Breeze sent the candidates a quest…
While trailing 1-0, Omaha Westside boys soccer was called for a red card and Gretna pounced on the opportunity and rolled to a 8-0 win in the …
OMAHA — Gretna’s Elle Heckenlively closed an impressive freshman season with a win in the Class A girls high jump and a medalist finish in the…
A small residential estates development is moving forward after some debate between city staff, the Gretna Planning Commission and the Gretna …
Those working in school kitchens throughout Gretna Public Schools are getting noticed.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.