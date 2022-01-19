 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kidspeak: Second grade at Gretna Elementary

This week, we asked second graders at Gretna Elementary School, “What is your favorite fruit? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said:

011922-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.JPG

Apples because they come in three different colors. Red is normal, green is sour and my favorite color, and yellow, which is tasty and delicious. Ewan Jackson
011922-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.JPG

Bananas. In “Moana” she takes a bite of a banana and she says, “You are no one’s hero.” That’s funny. Ben Deloske
011922-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.JPG

Watermelon because they are juicy. Haylie Stebbins
011922-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.JPG

Pineapple because SpongeBob lives in it. Easton Irvin
011922-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.JPG

Apples, because I could lose my wiggly tooth. Cassie Duff
011922-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.JPG

I don’t have a favorite fruit. I hate fruit. I like green apples though. Brock Scholten
011922-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.JPG

I have a lot of favorite fruits but strawberries are the best because I have a strawberry garden at home. Ella Palmer
011922-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.JPG

Strawberries because they can be used for chocolate strawberries and they are super juicy. Alexis Hellenthal
011922-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.JPG

Banana because if my actual phone is on fire I can call off of my banana! Everly Goodall
