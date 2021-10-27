 Skip to main content
Kidspeak: Second grade at Harvest Hills Elementary
Kidspeak: Second grade at Harvest Hills Elementary

This week, we asked second graders at Harvest Hills Elementary School, “What is your favorite candy or treat? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said:

Apple. An apple can be different flavors. Mila Schoonveld
Reese’s Pieces. Kamden Fornoff
My favorite candy is M&Ms. If it was treat, I would pick brownie! Lauren Thornburg
Twix because it is so good. It is music to my mouth and my body. Joe Sempeck
Everything. I like chocolate, sour stuff, anything. Kaylin Kresser
Skittles and caramel because it tastes really good. Yum! Cade Simmons
Candy corn. It is sweet. Dallis Kilgore
Donuts. I get them from Dunkin Donuts. I love how they have that nice taste. I love the glazed donuts. Josslyn Holt
Kit Kat because it is chocolate covered crunchy stuff. Bryson Bogseth
