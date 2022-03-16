 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kidspeak: Third grade at Thomas Elementary

This week, we asked third graders at Thomas Elementary School, “If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?” Here is a sample of what they said:

031622-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.JPG

Disney World because then I could ride lots of rides! Louis Bock
031622-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.JPG

Canada because I love hockey and the movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Clifton Shiles
031622-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.JPG

I would go to the beach in Hawaii or Disney World. Blakeley Zwick
031622-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.JPG

Virginia because my grandma and my grandpa live in Washington D.C. and I like seeing all the stuff, like the people that died and I pray for what they did for us, and I like reading the facts about Abraham Lincoln. Brooke Whisler
031622-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.JPG

Pennsylvania because my aunt lives there and I never get to see her, and just to have a vacation from my brother. Eliza Ragatz
031622-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.JPG

Australia. I’d love to see a koala! I also wonder what weather is like there. I want to play their sport cricket. Jack Starr
031622-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.JPG

Florida because it sounds fun and I want to maybe see an alligator. Maybe even go to Disney while I’m there. Linden Donner
031622-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.JPG

Tuscon, Arizona because I want to see my great grandma and grandpa. Myla Basye
031622-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.JPG

Florida because I want to chase tornadoes. Noah Adams
