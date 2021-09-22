 Skip to main content
Kidspeak
092221-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.jpg

Colorado is the best! I went river rafting! It was kinda scary but it was fun after all!

Sarah Bartek

This week, we asked second graders at Palisades Elementary School, “Did you go on vacation this summer? Where did you go?” Here is a sample of what they said:

+8 
092221-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.jpg

Wood River, Nebraska.

Maddison Nowaczyk
+8 
092221-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.jpg

Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Dylan LeBlanc
+8 
092221-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.jpg

Myrtle Beach.

Kaleb Kassera
+8 
092221-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.jpg

No, because we moved houses.

Easton Wertz
+8 
092221-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.jpg

We went to a lot of places, like the zoo! Like the movies! Like the pool!

Lizzie Clubretson
+8 
092221-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.jpg

No, but we went fishing three times. We went in the tent four times and we had my sister's b-day.

Sean Bartling
+8 
092221-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.jpg

Nashville, Tennessee for a dance competition. We stayed in a hotel.

Harper Gunn
+8 
092221-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.jpg

Great Wolf Lodge. There was an arcade and a bunch of water slides. It was so fun.

Max Mohr
