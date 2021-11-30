Kozak named National Merit semifinalist

Zach Kozak, a senior at Gretna High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program this fall.

High school juniors entered the program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

“I don’t think it’s a test that people would normally think to take, but that’s the test that qualifies you for this scholarship,” Kozak said. “Just give it a shot. You could end up getting a really good scholarship out of it.”

Kozak attended high school in Lincoln for his freshman and sophomore years.

“They made a big deal out of it with a plaque; I thought that was really cool,” he said.

His older brother had a friend who earned the scholarship, who told Kozak all about it.

“It sounded like something I could potentially accomplish,” he said.

Kozak is among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide — representing less than 1% of high school seniors — and is the only Gretna High School student to earn the honor this year. Semifinalists were announced Sept. 15.