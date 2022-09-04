Learn about aging resources with Gretna church's seminar series

With a large number of seniors gathering at Gretna United Methodist Church, Sheri Farrar said they’ve noticed certain challenges this population is forced to confront, from living situations to health care.

“At different times we've watched them or their family members struggle with finding the right resources to deal with different issues that come up when people are aging,” Farrar said.

The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer wanted to address some of these concerns by providing local aging tools to the community. So, a couple of months ago, the church created the Aging with Grace Committee.

“It's something that was needed throughout the community,” committee member Dixie Allbery said.

Allbery, Farrar and other committee members worked diligently to organize Aging with Grace, a series of seminars regarding becoming older. Starting this week, a different presentation will be given every other Thursday on the topic.

The community is invited to attend these free events. All forums are aiming to inform people about various tools available in the area, addressing problems seniors, their families and their caregivers face.

“Until you're in the situation, you have no idea who to contact or what to do,” Allbery said.

Sessions begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy refreshments during the events.

The first speech -- scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8 -- is titled “Mindfulness in Aging.” People will learn about strategies to age with intention. The goal is to help make this phase of a person’s life “positive and productive,” the flier states.

On Sept. 22, listen to “Living Independently.” Attendings will take away community resources to help them safely stay in their own home. Next up is “Medicare & Other Healthcare Resources” on Oct. 6. People will be informed about Medicare coverage, supplements and other health care tools.

Decide between learning about “Estate Planning” and “How to Communicate More Effectively With Aging Parents” on Oct. 20. Then, closing out the seminars on Nov. 3, choose to hear about “Finding the Right Senior Living Solution” or “Don't Be a Victim to Fraud & Scams.”

Allbery said questions will be taken at the sessions.

If all goes well, Allbery said the committee hopes to do another round of presentations in the spring, depending on how receptive the community is.

Make the time now, she said, to learn how to grow old gracefully.

“All these people live such busy lives, but then the time comes in their life or their loved one’s, and they’re at a loss,” Allbery said.

Aging doesn't have to be a bad thing, Farrar said. She hopes with these forums, community members can plan to live happier, more productive lives as they grow older.

For more information, contact the church at 402-332-3213.