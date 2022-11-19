Legion Auxiliary celebrates 45 years of Red Cross blood drives in Gretna

The Gretna American Legion Auxiliary 216 hit a milestone Monday, Nov. 14

The group celebrated collecting blood for 45 years, according to a news release, and offered its thanks to the many dedicated donors and volunteers who have made that possible over the years.

“We started in April of 1977,” said coordinator Kathy Iske. “The Red Cross surprised us with cupcakes for the canteen for everyone and presented us with a beautiful certificate of achievement for our unit.”

After 45 years, collecting 7,125 units of blood, our community has helped 21,375 patients all over United States.

Iske presented gallon awards last week to the following donors: Gene Schwarting, 8; Jessica Atwell, 3; Ann Mann, 9; Kenneth Self, 11; Craig Schinck, 1; Jason Pfenning, 1; Janelle Ronk, 1; Michelle Anzalove, 3; Allen Wilde, 3; Anton Vanek, 3; and Bonnie Cushing, 1.

Other willing donors were Jay Samuelson, Bradley Luthi, Joneata Timmermeyer, Michael Laughlin, Sharon Laughlin, Jennifer Bush, Aaron Kobza, Sherry Newland, Timothy Miller, Jennifer Mosher, Chad Batenhorst, Richard Timmermeyer, Vernelll Votruba, Cheryl Shelburne, Edward Heavican, Jennifer Lockwood, Amy Beran, Scott Stalling, Myron Detering, Sarah Micek, Mark Greenwald, Jon Miller, Terry Landsvork, Joseph Winnicki, Katherine Iske, Roger Barnes, Josiah Warren, Gabriel Ronk, William Gillespie, Alan Pederson, Justin Pederson, Jeffry Keasling, Jenny Jones, Anita ONell, David Nelson, Marla Wohldmann, Craig Mohling, Heidi Mahn, Gail Lindenkugel, Maryjo Coufal, Barbara Braunger, Daniel Jensen, David Talburt, Bryce Brunswig, Douglas Coufal, Ellen Kay McClanahan, Joseph Bac, Charlotte Iske, Monica Smith, Kristina Macklin, Gerald Snell, Terri Everhart, Cynthia Vanek, Virginia Giebelhaus, Tammy Haberer, Keven Hansen, Gary Anzalone, Kristin McGregor and Thomas Wohldmann.

Volunteers working the blood drive were Peggy Cherveny, Linda Gillespie, Stephanie Sterling, Joann Dalley, Mary Mau and Kathy Iske.

The blood drives for 2023 will be April 10 and July 10.