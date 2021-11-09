Legion Post offers free dinner to veterans

Gretna American Legion Post 216 will again host its annual Veterans Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11.

A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. at the Post, 11690 S. 216th St.

At 6 p.m., dinner will be served and the program will begin. The program will include some quick announcements, a guest speaker and award presentation.

Awards include continuous membership awards for both Legion and Auxiliary members and the prestigious Veteran of the Year. The guest speaker will be Angela Monheim, a former Navy helicopter pilot who is now the Life Flight operator for the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department.

The event aims to show appreciation by offering all active, inactive and retire military personnel a free meal.

Veterans and plus-one eat free. Non-veterans are welcome to attend and eat by making a free-will donation.

The menu includes Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and a dinner roll.

RSVP is preferred, but not required. To RSVP, call 402-332-4441.

