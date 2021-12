Gretna American Legion Post 216 is collecting items to support veterans at the Victory Apartments.

Items of need include laundry soap, dryer sheets, toilet papers and canned goods. Cash to purchase similar items will also be accepted.

Donations may be dropped off at the Legion, 11690 S 216th St., through Sunday, Dec. 19.

Club hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m.