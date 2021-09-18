Letter to the Editor: Redistricting maps require a closer look

As we all know, every 10 years our Nebraska Legislative districts need to be redistributed due to population numbers provided by the census that was completed earlier this year. Due to the large amount of growth within Sarpy County and particularly the greater Gretna area, we are poised to gain a new district to represent us in the State Legislature as was also done 10 years ago. This was all expected.

The reason for my letter is to bring attention to the fact that now is the time to have a district that better represents our area and in particular create a "community of interest" that represents our growing population in the Gretna School District. The Legislative maps that have been put forth so far concerning our area are vastly different. LB3 divides our school district and combines our area with Saunders County to the west. As stated in my letter to the redistricting committee, the Platte River creates a dividing line between our communities that are not equitable pertaining to the expanded growth in our particular area.