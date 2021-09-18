Letter to the Editor: Redistricting maps require a closer look

As we all know, every 10 years our Nebraska Legislative districts need to be redistributed due to population numbers provided by the census that was completed earlier this year. Due to the large amount of growth within Sarpy County and particularly the greater Gretna area, we are poised to gain a new district to represent us in the State Legislature as was also done 10 years ago. This was all expected.
The reason for my letter is to bring attention to the fact that now is the time to have a district that better represents our area and in particular create a "community of interest" that represents our growing population in the Gretna School District. The Legislative maps that have been put forth so far concerning our area are vastly different. LB3 divides our school district and combines our area with Saunders County to the west. As stated in my letter to the redistricting committee, the Platte River creates a dividing line between our communities that are not equitable pertaining to the expanded growth in our particular area.
Having a district that better represents the growth in our area with similar challenges is essential. One example is the assessed value to our residential and rural land within our school district. Land prices in our area run from $30,000/acre (no access to water and sewer) to $60,000/acre with access to water and sewer. In Saunders County, their acre prices depending on soil type/slope/flood issues are between $4,800-6,000/acre. Just in this example alone our property tax assessments, infrastructure development, continued economic development, etc. is just one example of the gross difference in our communities.
LB4 provides a map that is similar to our Gretna School boundaries and continues North into Douglas County to areas that are growing in a similar fashion as our area. We have common interests and challenges. This district, while not perfect, is a better representation of our growing area.
Please take some time and read up on what is changing in our district.
Please also reach out to the Redistricting Committee at this email address: redpl@leg.ne.gov to advocate that we have a district that better represents us.
ANGIE LAURITSEN
GRETNA