Library numbers show promise, still recovering from pandemic

Gretna Public Library numbers were down for 2021, to be expected as the library tries to recover from the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers were provided through the annual State of the Library report, as discussed with the Breeze by Assistant Library Director Rebecca McCorkindale.

In 2021, the library’s return on investment was 66.92%. Both 2020 and 2021 were the first times that the library’s ROI has been lower than 200%.

“We have no doubt that we will get back to being one of the best investments our community makes, but it will take time. And we will continue to review our policies and procedures in order to give our great community great services,” McCorkindale said. “We’ve been very grateful of how supportive and understanding our community has been over the past year or so.”

Last year, 61,115 books were circulated, about 20,000 more than 2020.

“That’s not shocking since we were closed most of 2020, the buildings at least,” McCorkindale said.

Online, 8,186 ebooks and 7,437 downloadable audiobooks were checked out. In 2019, about 6,700 ebooks were circulated. In 2020, only about 10,000.

“Our digital resources probably have maintained the highest amount of use,” McCorkindale said.

More than 4,300 patrons used online library resources.

More than 2,500 movies were circulated by GPL in 2021 and nearly 280 board games and 31 cake pans were utilized by library patrons.

“We’re definitely seeing a recovery from the previous year where we had to have our buildings closed while we figured out how to safely move forward,” McCorkindale said.

The main library building reopened in May 2021 and the children’s building followed at the end of June. Both buildings had been largely closed to the public for more than a year.

“Certain areas are getting close to what they were prior to the pandemic but we’re still seeing a slowdown in use of the library buildings,” she said. “The digital numbers remain really high, which is wonderful, and people are still using our curbside service.”

In 2021, GPL offered 258 events, a mix of both online and in person. Attendance was just over 5,000.

Attendance of children’s events has been one of the areas hit hardest, McCorkindale said.

“We have limited things we can do at this point,” she said. “It’s very different when we can have big events like at one of the churches vs. having to do things online or with a limited number of spots available.”

In 2019, children’s attendance was just over 21,000. In 2021, it was just over 4,000 attendees at 192 children’s events. During a normal year, the library hosts 400 to 500 children’s events.

“We can see the numbers slowly growing,” McCorkindale said. “It’s been pretty decent but, overall, might take us awhile to get back to it. That will be an area we have to rebuild.”

One of the biggest hits to children’s programming numbers can be attributed to the suspension of popular self-directed programs like the monthly scavenger hunt and LEGO Checkout Club, which account for hundreds of participants.

“We hope that they can return someday, but we will always err on the side of keeping our youngest patrons safe and healthy,” McCorkindale said.

Overall, library visits have also remained slower than usual. In 2019, almost 46,000 people used the library in person. In 2020, when the buildings were primarily closed, the number was only 7,000.

In 2021, in person use was 15,294.

“I think everyone’s still being cautious with the variants out there,” McCorkindale said. “We are such a tiny space that many are either utilizing curbside or just popping in and out to pick up reservations. We’ve seen that become a more common thing.”

Curbside service kicked off in 2020 when the buildings had to close amid the height of the pandemic. That year, 1,666 people utilized the service. In 2021, curbside service use more than doubled to 3,947.

“People learned how convenient it can be to do that,” McCorkindale said.

The library plans to offer the service indefinitely at both locations.

With the city’s large annexation welcoming many new residents into city limits, GPL saw an influx of new members.

Nearly 500 new members joined the library in 2021. In 2020, only 64 new accounts were created, most temporary digital-only accounts.

“We did our best to prepare for a large wave of new patrons and it was exciting when it actually happened,” McCorkindale said.

The new Library Account Management system debuted in January of 2021.

“We spent approximately six months in 2020 researching and creating a legal online way to make joining our library as easy as possible,” McCorkindale said.

It has been very popular, with 846 people utilizing it to join GPL, renew their accounts or pay fines.

In late 2021, the library went fine free. The model, which has been implemented by many libraries across the state of late, was piloted during the pandemic. The goal is to remove economic barriers to library access.

GPL Director Krissy Reed said a hit to numbers has been experienced by libraries across the state and even nation.

“It is the result of a pandemic that we are all continuing to deal with,” she said. “We are starting to see several statistics that we track beginning to recover and reach a more ‘normal’ reading, which is encouraging.

“I try to remind our team that rebuilding anything almost always takes longer than the event that caused the trauma and that is certainly true in this case. GPL continues to remain a very vital part of our community and our mission to provide excellent services and experiences has not wavered.”

The library is rolling out new branding, including a new logo, throughout the month of January.

“We are optimistic about 2022 and all of the new features and services that we have planned for our patrons,” Reed said.

Top 10 Adult Fiction

1. “Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

2. “Sooley” by John Grisham

3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman

4. “Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven” – Stephanie Plum (Book 27) by Janet Evanovich

5. “Gambling Man” by David Baldacci

6. “21st Birthday” – Women’s Murder Club (Book 21) by James Patterson

7. “Dark Sky” – Joe Pickett (Book 21) by C.J. Box

8. “Win” by Harlan Coben

9. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner

10. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

Top 10 Picture Books

1. “Nobody Hugs a Cactus” by Carter Goodrich

2. “Someone New” by Jill Twiss

3. “If I Built a School” by Chris Van Dusen

4. “Dandy” by Ame Dyckman

5. “Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep” by Eric Barclay

6. “Creepy Pair of Underwear!” by Aaron Reynolds

7. “Carl and the Meaning of Life” by Deborah Freedman

8. “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry

9. “Not Quite Snow White” by Ashley Franklin

10. “Thomas and the Treasure” by W. Awdry

Top 10 Movies

1. “Tom & Jerry”

2. “The Croods”

3. “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

4. “War With Grandpa”

5. “Barbie: Video Game Hero”

6. “Paw Patrol: Ready Race Rescue”

7. “Avengers”

8. “Sonic the Hedgehog”

9. “Hunger Games”

10. “Call of the Wild”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.