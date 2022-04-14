Liebentritt appointed to Gretna City Council

The Gretna City Council voted 3-0 Tuesday, April 12 to approve the appointment of Lauren Liebentritt to the vacated Ward 1 seat.

The seat was previously held by Logan Herring, who resigned from the position last month, prompted by a career change that will see him move out of the ward.

Liebentritt had applied for the seat after hearing about the vacancy. She completed an interview process last week.

“We had seven very capable applicants and it’s encouraging to see so many residents willing to serve their community and continue helping make Gretna a great place to live,” Mayor Mike Evans said in a press release. “I met with all seven and I really appreciate each one’s knowledge and commitment to our community.”

Ultimately, Evans selected Liebentritt for appointment to the council. The council was then able to consider Evans’ appointment at the special meeting.

“I was very excited,” Liebentritt said. “I definitely did not stop smiling that whole night.”

Liebentritt brings a strong background for serving both her community and the City of Gretna. A lifelong Gretna resident and mother of three, she led the Gretna Park Advisory Committee through a successful campaign to secure funding for the $55 million Gretna Crossing Park. She serves on the Board of Adjustment, chairs the Park committee, has been involved as a board member for the Gretna Days Foundation and is a youth leader at her church.

Liebentritt narrowly lost the 2020 election to current Councilwoman Kara Alexander in Ward 2. Due to redistricting, she is now a resident of recently-modified Ward 1.

“I am very excited to have Lauren as part of our council,” Evans said in the release. “She is passionate about Gretna, understands the challenges of growth and is concerned with the high cost of living in our community. She also brings a genuine commitment to her constituents and a desire to make Gretna an even better place to live, work, play and raise a family.”

Liebentritt’s term will run through December 3, 2024.

“I’m passionate about Gretna, about its growth, as well as making sure we preserve the heritage and history of it” she said. “I just want to really develop the community and help with that piece. I’m very excited for what the future has in store.”

