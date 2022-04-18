Lions to host free paper shredding

The Gretna Lions Club will hold its spring free community paper shredding event on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon in the McKinney's Food Center north parking lot, 215 Enterprise Drive.

Help guard against identity theft with free and confidential shredding. Your canceled checks, bills, bank statements, etc., will be destroyed on the spot while you watch -- safely and securely.

No need to remove staples, paper clips or spirals. Limit of two containers per household.

Shredding is paid for by the Gretna Lions Club. The club will also be on site collecting used eyeglasses, hearing aids and mobile phones, as well as food donations for the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.