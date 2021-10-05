Little Giants Farm Run fundraiser to incorporate fall festival

Cozy into fall this weekend at the Little Giants Farm Run, to include a charity run/walk, vendors, pumpkins and more. The eighth annual event is set for Oct. 10 at Mannfields Farms, 13714 S. 84th St.

The event is a fundraiser for the Little Giants Foundation, a local nonprofit focused on rare forms of Dwarfism, in particular Schimke Immuno-osseous Dysplasia (SIOD) – a rare, life-limiting disease that causes vascular and kidney problems, a weakened immune system and short stature caused by problems with skeletal growth.

Organized by Erin and Joe Koesters of Gretna, the run is held each year in honor of their daughter, Emily, who lives with SIOD. The average life expectancy for a child with the most severe form of the disease is 11 to 16 years. Emily turned 18 this summer.

This year, a weekend fall festival will be held in conjunction with the Farm Run. Set for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 from 2 to 6 p.m., the event will feature vendors, among other things. A portion of pumpkin sales at the farm that weekend will be donated to the Little Giants Foundation.

“We started doing it last year with the farm, since everything was virtual,” Erin Koesters said. “It seemed to work well. Every year we try to add something to it, make it a little bit different.”