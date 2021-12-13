Local donations provide gifts for youth in foster care

The Gretna community is in the spirit of giving this holiday season, as highlighted during The Summit of Christmas event.

A celebration by the businesses of Summit Center, the event on Friday, Dec. 3 included open houses filled with holiday cheer at businesses including Integrative Chiropractic & Functional Medicine, Supercuts, N2 Exteriors and G Nails. It also featured a number of holiday festivities at Kingdom Insurance Group, Inc.: Caroling from the Lincoln Continentals a Capella chorus, a visit from Santa and a donation drive for Christmas gifts for children in the Sarpy CASA program.

Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) members work with youth in foster care throughout the county.

"We've always been a business that's very grateful for the community that we're in," said Dough Ortlieb, owner of Kingdom Insurance Group, Inc. "This is just one way for us to be able to give back."

Ortlieb said the cause is close to his heart. Two of he and his wife Denise's children were adopted.

"That's where that desire came from to select that organization, because of our own personal experience adopting two of our own kids. We reached out to the CASA program and said we'd like to participate in their toy drive. We've gotten behind it. This is, maybe, the fourth year we've done it. What ends up being a little bit from everybody makes a lot for these kids. The hardest part is not being able to see their faces when these toys show up."

Sarpy County CASA sought community help in serving 147 children with Christmas gifts this year, said program director Paula Creps.

"These are all kids in foster care who aren't at home, so they're either with a licensed foster home or living with a relative, a grandma, something like that," she said.

Through the drive, Kingdom Insurance Group and the Gretna community partnered to fill 27 children's wish lists. A number of general toy donations were also dropped off by members of the community throughout the evening.

"It's a huge impact," Creps said. "The fact that they're willing to take the time and make it a real event that really emphasizes the season of giving and brings the Gretna community together to get gifts for the kids we serve, I think is super impactful and we really appreciate everything they do for us."

This year, Sarpy County CASA partnered with eight different organizations -- businesses and churches -- for it's holiday giving tree.

"We rely on the community to adopt all the kids we have," Creps said. "The fact that people are so willing to give, and that they support our mission and what we do, really means a lot to us."

It's the meaning of Christmas, said Ortlieb. He looks at it as a time for people to come together, despite their differences.

"For me, it becomes personal. It gives us a mission here at the office. It helps me involve the others here in the office to maybe slow down for a minute just to help out the less fortunate."

Ortlieb said Kingdom isn't alone in its efforts. He is glad to be among many businesses throughout the community participate in similar holiday giving programs.

"That's Gretna," he said. "It's why I'm proud to be a business owner in this community and be able to do that. We don't expect anything to change on how we do business or who does business with us. We do it for the kids.

"If we can change one kid's Christmas by doing something a little extra then it's all worth it. It feels good to make that child's day just a little more special."

Ortlieb offered thanks to Santa and the Lincoln Continentals for making the event special. Kingdom Insurance plans to continue the tradition again next year. Anyone interested in being a part of things can reach out to the Kingdom Insurance Group's office.

"We had a fantastic turnout," he said. "It was nice to see people getting out and about again and participating in events like this. We kept Santa busy."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.