Local girls basketball legend Jerome Skrdla retires from GPS

After more than 40 years of teaching and coaching in Nebraska — 28 of those years in Gretna — Jeroma Skrdla has retired.

Skrdla grew up in Atkinson, Nebraska, originally attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney for a degree in pre-medicine.

During his junior year of college, he switched his major to education. He had changed his mind after working as a junior high football coach.

“My dad always kind of pushed for me to be in education,” Skrdla said. “He was an avid school board member.”

Upon graduation, he immediately got a job at Kearney Catholic, teaching science. The school also offered him a start in coaching high school sports.

Skrdla coached football and track for his first four years at Kearney Catholic. After watching and helping with girls basketball practices, some girls in his sophomore biology class asked him to fill a need as assistant coach.

Two years later, he earned the head basketball coaching job, while serving as both head football coach and head track coach.

After Kearney, Skrdla spent seven years teaching science in Fort Calhoun. During his fourth year in Calhoun, he began getting involved with teaching computer classes.

When a technology coordinator position opened in Gretna, Skrdla made his move, coming here in 1994.

“When I first came to Gretna, we had maybe 100 computers in the entire district,” he said.

For his first 15 years at Gretna High School, he taught some classes in computers and graphic design while taking care of the computers.

“As we grew, the world changed and I became the tech coordinator full time, helping others with technology issues,” Skrdla said.

When Skrdla came to GHS, girls basketball was the only coaching opening they had at the time.

“It was kind of difficult to take on more sports, so I kind of limited myself to girls basketball and it’s worked out. It’s kind of become a year-round type process with the girls,” he said.

In his career, Skrdla has racked up 601 victories and won three state titles, earning him induction into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

From his many years at GHS, Skrdla is particularly proud of his efforts to help the district implement its 1-1 technology efforts.

“A couple years ago, we built out a report for the state, not knowing exactly where it was going to go,” he said. “It ended up providing us funding for going 1-1 for iPads for our two middle schools.

“We had wanted to do that for a while, but the cost was just enormous. I ha been given a report to fill out that summer and it ended up qualifying us for about 1,500 iPads to provide for our middle schools. That was a million dollar savings for the school and really provided a tech need.”

Along with technology upgrades, it was reconnecting with former students that made Skrdla most proud.

“It was really amazing to see the growth and what teens came back to work here after graduation, what level they’d taken their career,” he said. “That’s always been an incredible feeling, seeing what they’ve made of themselves. You’d like to think you had a little bit of an effect on that.”

Skrdla said he had considered retirement over the last several years, wondering when would be a good time.

“I felt like I wasn’t ready before this,” he said, but things began lining up. He achieved goals, and the district’s Gretna East High School opening inched closer. He found someone to take his place as girls basketball coach.

“We had a break with really strong sophomores and freshmen classes,” he said. “Having my coach take that group and have them for three years, it hopefully makes it a really nice transition for her. She will have a group that she has kind of developed and have ownership of that group.

“Both ways just seemed that the timing was right.”

In retirement, Skrdla said he hopes to travel with his family. He and his wife take a family trip with their children every year and have continued that into their adult lives.

Though much on his plate he put there himself, Skrdla said he is excited to “actually have some down time,” spend time with his wife and do some projects that have gotten put off over the years.

Still, he will miss the daily interaction with staff and students.

“I enjoy that aspect, communicating with people, listening and talking to them,” he said. “The challenges will be something I’ll miss, too. It’s something that keeps you going, the challenge to learn something new or keep up with technology and keep up with coaching.

“I feel very grateful for the career I’ve had. I was fortunate to have such strong support, both in the classroom and athletics.

“You look back and just feel grateful for how your life evolved.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.