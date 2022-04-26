 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local readers complete 1,000 Books program

The Gretna Public Library is celebrating the first few children to read 1,000 books through its new program.

Benjamin Hudson, age 2, was the first child to complete the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at GPL. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a nationwide initiative to encourage parents to read with their children ages 0 to 5. Studies show that reading helps prepare children for school.

Participants receive a logging sheet with 100 circles. Once completed, they receive a prize and the next sheet. Prizes include things like stickers, prize books and tote bag for carrying books.

Once 1,000 books have been read, participants receive the grand prize of a T-shirt and prize book.

Benjamin's favorite book is "Go, Go, Grapes" by April Pulley Sayre.

Hot on Benjamin's heels, Elise and Shepherd Lenell, ages 3 and 2, were quick to follow as the second set of finishers in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Their favorite books are "Dandy" by Ame Dyckman and Charles Santoso and "Dino-Gro" by Matt Myers.

