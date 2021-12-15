Looking Ahead: Local happenings in Gretna

Every Wednesday through Dec. 22

Gretna United Methodist Church will host Advent Dinners on Wednesday nights beginning Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 22. Family style dinner and worship begin at 6 p.m. GUMC is located at 11457 S 204th St.

Ongoing

The Gretna Lions Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Lansky’s Pizza, Pasta & Philly Steaks, 16918 Morgan Ave., at the corner of 168th Street and Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend. Additional information can be obtained from Pam Werling at 402-216-6532 or lionpam@newerlings.com.

The Gretna Optimists Club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe, 20596 Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend.

Family Storytime meets Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Gretna Children’s Library, 119 N. McKenna Ave. The Gretna Public Library storytime is open to all ages.

BiblioBop Music and Movement Storytime meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Gretna Public Library main branch, 736 South St. Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can be silly at this storytime. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.

