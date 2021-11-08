Looking Ahead: Local happenings in Gretna

Saturday, Nov. 13

The Gretna Sons of the American Legion are hosting a Veterans Brunch at Billy’s Gretna Cafe, 20596 Highway 370 from 7 to 10 a.m. Veterans will eat free as a thank you for their service.

Monday, Nov. 15

Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216 will host its community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 15 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S 216th St. Donors may call Kathy Iske for their appointment at 402-332-3827, or register online at redcrossblood.org.

Ongoing

The Gretna Lions Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Lansky’s Pizza, Pasta & Philly Steaks, 16918 Morgan Ave., at the corner of 168th Street and Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend. Additional information can be obtained from Pam Werling at 402-216-6532 or lionpam@newerlings.com.

The Gretna Optimists Club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe, 20596 Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend.