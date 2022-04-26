Looking Ahead: Local happenings in Gretna

Thursday, April 28

The Gretna Arbor Society will announce the winners of the Arbor Day Poster Contest at Thomas Elementary School, 11221 Northridge Drive, at 7 p.m. The general public is invited, along with the businesses sponsoring the contest.

Friday, April 29

The Gretna Arbor Society will host the annual Gretna Arbor Day Celebration at Harvest Hills Elementary School, 19125 Fir St., at 2:15 p.m. The general public is invited.

Saturday, April 30

The Gretna Arbor Day Tree Planting begins at 9 a.m. at Leo Royal Park, Highway 6/31 and Lincoln Road. The Gretna Arbor Society and volunteers will plant 26 trees in the park, funded by an NRD grant. All Gretna families are invited to come out and help with the tree planting. Meet at the second entrance to Leo Royal Park, going west on Lincoln Road.

The Gretna Lions Club will hold its spring free community paper shredding event on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to noon in the McKinney’s Food Center north parking lot, 215 Enterprise Drive. Help guard against identity theft with free and confidential shredding. Your canceled checks, bills, bank statements, etc., will be destroyed on the spot while you watch — safely and securely. No need to remove staples, paper clips or spirals. Limit of two containers per household. Shredding is paid for by the Gretna Lions Club. The club will also be on site collecting used eyeglasses, hearing aids and mobile phones, as well as food donations for the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry.

The Gretna Knights of Columbus will host the annual Game Feed at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 508 Angus St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner, which includes crawfish boil, pheasant, elk, hog, turkey, goose and deer, will be served at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a live and silent auction during the event. Cost of a single ticket is $40, or $240 for a table of six. The table of six ticket includes an entry to win a 12-gauge shotgun. For more information, contact Brue Jefferies at 402-521-4262 or bjefferies16117@gmail.com.

Saturday, June 25

The Schramm Education Center, 21502 W Highway 31, will host a Pollinator Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bee Lab, Nebraska Extension, the UNL Entomology Department and Nebraska Public Media. The event is taking place as part of a statewide celebration of Nebraska Pollinator Week and is free and open to the public. Activities for all ages will be set up outside and in the Schramm Education Center classroom. At this event you can: see live honey bees and other live insects, help survey the Schramm prairie for insects in a prairie pollinator bioblitz; make pollinator crafts and play pollinator games; learn and ask questions about both managed and wild bees; extract and bottle your own honey for purchase and taste different types of honey; learn about the new film “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” now streaming on PBS; meet a Nebraska Extension Master Gardener and Nebraska Extension entomologist to get your garden and urban entomology questions answered; learn about pollinator community science opportunities in Nebraska and take a look at some Nebraska butterflies; make a milkweed seed ball to take home, and more. Participation in the event is free but regular admission costs apply for any visitors wishing to explore the Education Center in addition to the event. Admission to the Education Center is $10 per adult, $7 per seniors (ages 60-plus); $7 per child ages 4 to 12 and free for youth age 3 and under.

Ongoing

The Gretna Lions Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Lansky’s Pizza, Pasta & Philly Steaks, 16918 Morgan Ave., at the corner of 168th Street and Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend. Additional information can be obtained from Pam Werling at 402-216-6532 or lionpam@newerlings.com.

The Gretna Optimists Club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe, 20596 Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend.

Family Storytime meets Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Gretna Children’s Library, 119 N. McKenna Ave. The Gretna Public Library storytime is open to all ages.

BiblioBop Music and Movement Storytime meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Gretna Public Library main branch, 736 South St. Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can be silly at this storytime. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.

Do you have an event or announcement for Looking Ahead? Email us details at news@gretnabreeze.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday preceding Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Breeze staff reserves the right to prioritize items in Looking Ahead. For information, call Rachel George at 402-332-0592.