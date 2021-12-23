Looking Ahead: Local happenings in Gretna

Friday, Dec. 31

Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S 216th St., will host a New Year's Eve Party from 7 p.m. to 1 am. Lounge opens at 4 p.m. The event will include games, cornhole, shuffleboard, music, snacks and prizes. Donations of canned goods, laundry soap, dryer sheets, toilet paper and more will be collected for the veterans at the Victory Apartments in Omaha.

Ongoing

The Gretna Lions Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Lansky’s Pizza, Pasta & Philly Steaks, 16918 Morgan Ave., at the corner of 168th Street and Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend. Additional information can be obtained from Pam Werling at 402-216-6532 or lionpam@newerlings.com.

The Gretna Optimists Club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe, 20596 Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend.

Family Storytime meets Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Gretna Children’s Library, 119 N. McKenna Ave. The Gretna Public Library storytime is open to all ages.

BiblioBop Music and Movement Storytime meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Gretna Public Library main branch, 736 South St. Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can be silly at this storytime. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.

