Looking Ahead: Local happenings in Gretna

Thursday, Oct. 28
The annual Village Square Trick or Treat will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Visit the businesses of Village Square for spooky treats and safe Halloween fun. Village Square is located on the southwest corner of Highways 6/31 and 370.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Schramm Park will host its Homeschool Hikes nature exploration program on the third Wednesday of the month from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join an outdoor educator for a guided hike on the Schramm Park hiking trails. Ask questions, draw, observe and make discoveries in nature. Register in advance at forms.gle/Vjg38GEqXHgGEkLFA. Cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program. This includes admission to the Schramm Education Center after the program. Family pass members participate free. This program is recommended for ages 5 and up.
Sunday, Oct. 24
The Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, a monthly program offered at the Schramm Education Center, will focus on Common Butterflies of Eastern Nebraska from 2 to 3 p.m., 21502 W Highway 31. Register in advance for this free program at forms.gle/W5wEWtEorJgbDBuE6. Join Nebraska Master Naturalists Joanne Langabee and Holly Hofreiter to learn about their butterfly field research in eastern Nebraska that has led to the production of a new field guide, “Common Butterflies of Eastern Nebraska.” Also learn about the importance of both host and nectar plants for butterflies and head outside to search for butterfly host plants around the Education Center. The speaker series is held one a month in the center’s classroom, accessible through the West Entrance. Visitors who also wish to tour the Schramm Education Center will need to pat admission and enter through the main entrance. No park permit is required in the center’s parking lot.
Ongoing
The Gretna Lions Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Lansky’s Pizza, Pasta & Philly Steaks, 16918 Morgan Ave., at the corner of 168th Street and Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend. Additional information can be obtained from Pam Werling at 402-216-6532 or lionpam@newerlings.com.
The Gretna Optimists Club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe, 20596 Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend.
Family Storytime meets Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Gretna Children’s Library, 119 N. McKenna Ave. The Gretna Public Library storytime is open to all ages.
BiblioBop Music and Movement Storytime meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Gretna Public Library main branch, 736 South St. Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can be silly at this storytime. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.
