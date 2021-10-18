Looking Ahead: Local happenings in Gretna

Schramm Park will host its Homeschool Hikes nature exploration program on the third Wednesday of the month from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join an outdoor educator for a guided hike on the Schramm Park hiking trails. Ask questions, draw, observe and make discoveries in nature. Register in advance at forms.gle/Vjg38GEqXHgGEkLFA. Cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program. This includes admission to the Schramm Education Center after the program. Family pass members participate free. This program is recommended for ages 5 and up.

The Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, a monthly program offered at the Schramm Education Center, will focus on Common Butterflies of Eastern Nebraska from 2 to 3 p.m., 21502 W Highway 31. Register in advance for this free program at forms.gle/W5wEWtEorJgbDBuE6. Join Nebraska Master Naturalists Joanne Langabee and Holly Hofreiter to learn about their butterfly field research in eastern Nebraska that has led to the production of a new field guide, “Common Butterflies of Eastern Nebraska.” Also learn about the importance of both host and nectar plants for butterflies and head outside to search for butterfly host plants around the Education Center. The speaker series is held one a month in the center’s classroom, accessible through the West Entrance. Visitors who also wish to tour the Schramm Education Center will need to pat admission and enter through the main entrance. No park permit is required in the center’s parking lot.