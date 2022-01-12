Looking Ahead: Local happenings in Gretna

Friday, Jan. 14

A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will be held at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S 216th St. Doors open at 6 p.m. for registration. Table assignments start at 6:45 p.m. First hand at 7 p.m. This event will feature a no limit Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament/fundraiser until the winner prevails. Cash payout to the top three finishers: $1,000 for first place; $500 for second place and $250 for third place. First one out $50. Based on 60 players. Cost is $50 donation for a seat. Unlimited re-buys for the first hour. Pre-register by sending an email including your name to wschwarten@gmail.com. Registration at the door will be limited to remaining open seats. Pizza and snacks provided. Cash bar will be available. Donations help veterans in the local community.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S 204th St., will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up for a time to help replenish the dangerously low supply. Visit redcrossblood.org to sign up for a time.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

The Gretna City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The meeting is also shared online via Zoom. The council meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit gretnane.org.

Monday, Jan. 24

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. at the administrative offices, 11717 S 216th St. The board meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month. For meeting agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

Ongoing

The Gretna Lions Club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Lansky’s Pizza, Pasta & Philly Steaks, 16918 Morgan Ave., at the corner of 168th Street and Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend. Additional information can be obtained from Pam Werling at 402-216-6532 or lionpam@newerlings.com.

The Gretna Optimists Club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe, 20596 Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend.

Family Storytime meets Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and Thursday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Gretna Children’s Library, 119 N. McKenna Ave. The Gretna Public Library storytime is open to all ages.

BiblioBop Music and Movement Storytime meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Gretna Public Library main branch, 736 South St. Children ages 0 to 5 and their caregivers can be silly at this storytime. Masks are encouraged but not required for kids and grownups ages 2 and up.

Do you have an event or announcement for Looking Ahead? Email us details at news@gretnabreeze.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday preceding Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Breeze staff reserves the right to prioritize items in Looking Ahead. For information, call Rachel George at 402-332-0592.

