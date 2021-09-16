Major road projects connecting northwestern Sarpy County

Drive across northwestern Sarpy County, the transformation is evident. Roads that were once narrow and gravel are being transformed, and an efficient, modern road network is taking shape.

“The CONNECTSarpy -- West Sarpy road program is the largest package of road projects in county history. We’re transforming an entire section of the county that is already bursting with development,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “This is an aggressive effort, and it is well on the way to better connecting our residents to neighborhoods, schools and businesses.”

The latest Census figures show Sarpy County added about 32,000 people since 2010, making Sarpy the fastest growing county in the state. Much of that population growth is taking place in northwestern Sarpy County, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The Gretna Public Schools' second high school is under construction at 180th Street and Cornhusker Road near Aspen Creek middle and elementary schools, and several new housing developments are taking shape along the 180th Street corridor.

To ensure the area is ready for the additional growth, Sarpy County is improving the roads in a 9-square-mile area between Harrison Street and Highway 370 from 168th to 204th Streets.