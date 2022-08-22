Marchers walk 50 miles, raise $130,000 for Nebraska nonprofits to help veterans

With bruised feet and bandaged knees, about 60 people walked the final miles down 108th Street in La Vista to arrive at a much-deserved celebration Sunday.

In less than 22 hours, the group completed the 50 Mile March: a grueling trek from Lincoln to La Vista to raise money and awareness for mental health issues facing veterans. Through individual fundraising and corporate sponsorships, close to $130,000 was raised for local nonprofits.

Marchers left the State Capitol in Lincoln at 5 p.m. Saturday and walked overnight down U.S. Highway 6, including a stop in Gretna, to arrive in La Vista by 3 p.m. Sunday. At the final destination, the Nebraska Brewing Company tap room, a celebration with hundreds of supporters, fresh food, live music and an ice bath for sore feet greeted the marchers.

John Baker, a Vietnam War veteran, maneuvered his electric wheelchair through the crowd to give fist-bumps and high-fives to the participants. He has attended the celebration each year since the marches began in 2020 to show support.

"These people really give it their all," Baker said. "I was holding up a big flag for them as they were coming in."

The marchers and those there to support come from many walks of life. Some are veterans: the Air Force, Navy and Army were all represented at the celebration. Some lost loved ones to suicide. Others were simply compelled by the cause.

Bill Reese, an Army veteran, participated in the march for the first time this year. As he sat down to stretch his sore legs, he said he was feeling "very tired, but very fulfilled."

Like many veterans, Reese knows the importance of mental health care. Seven of his friends committed suicide. And, in 2019, he tried to do the same — three times.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 51 veterans in Nebraska died by suicide in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available. Nebraska's veteran suicide rate of 39.2 per 100,000 people puts the state above the Midwest and national veteran suicide rates: both 31.6 per 100,000.

Though the marchers don't always agree on the concrete policy steps that should be taken to help address the mental health crisis, they tend to agree on one thing: It's a human issue, not a political one.

"I think that the government, whether it's Republicans or Democrats, should get out there and do everything to make sure to take care of veterans," Reese said. "Suicide prevention and anything to do with veterans is not a political issue."

Kris Jones, a former law enforcement officer with multiple veterans in her family, made the trek for the second time. She was in high spirits as she walked through the celebration with untied American flag sneakers.

Like Reese, Jones' personal experience has shaped her view that mental health care for veterans is essential. She questioned why the government hasn't done more to ensure that veterans have places to go when they are in crisis.

"You know, we can send money overseas to Ukraine, but what about investigating the crisis here and putting money into mental health facilities specifically for veterans?" she said.

The money raised will be donated to Guitars for Vets Nebraska, the local chapter of a national organization that promotes healing for veterans through guitar lessons and songwriting, and Moving Veterans Forward, a nonprofit helping find housing for homeless veterans in Nebraska and Iowa.