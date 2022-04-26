Marek pleads no contest to attempted child enticement

Kyle Marek, a former coach for the Gretna Elite Academy Soccer Club, today pleaded no contest to one count of attempted child enticement, a Class II felony.

He faces a minimum of one year in prison and maximum of 50 years, according to the Sarpy County Attorney's Office.

Between March and April 2021, Marek, 47, allegedly sent inappropriate SnapChat messages to two juveniles he was coaching. The victims were 14 and 15 years old at the time the messages were sent.

“Youth athletics should be a safe place for all children. Instead, Marek used his role as coach to gain influence and access to these victims,” Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said in a press release. “It took a lot of courage for these victims to come forward and hopefully their actions will inspire others to speak up.”

Marek is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on July 12.