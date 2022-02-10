MCF and GCF Funds accepting scholarship applications

Several Midlands Community Foundation and Gretna Community Foundation charitable funds are now accepting scholarship applications specifically from Gretna High School students. These scholarship applications are available at Gretna High School.

They are:

The Addisyn Pfeifer Scholarship is available to Gretna High School graduating seniors who are NSAA-recognized student athletes. The fund will award two $1,500 scholarships. Applicants must also show financial need, be involved in non-academic extracurricular activities and have a GPA of 3.2 or above.

The Bob and Vicki Andersen Scholarship is available to a Gretna High School graduating senior who plans to attend trade school (i.e. esthetician, cosmetology, culinary, automotive repair, welding, HVAC, electrical, medical technician, etc.) The fund will award a $1,000 scholarship to the student. Applicants must show financial need, be accepted to a trade school, have work experience, have passing grades to graduate and cannot be convicted of a drug/alcohol offense.

The GHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship is available to a Gretna High School graduating senior. The fund will award one $1,000 scholarship to the student. Applicants must show financial need, be involved in non-academic extracurricular activities and show active volunteerism.

The Gretna Chamber of Commerce Scholarship is available to a Gretna High School graduating senior interested in pursuing a career in business or entrepreneurship.

The Sarpy County Bar Association Scholarship is available to students studying criminal justice, criminology, sociology, psychology or pre-law. The fund will distribute two, one-time $1,500 scholarships. Applicants also must show financial need, exemplary community service and active volunteerism, maintain at GPA of 2.5 or above and be in the top 50% of class. Deadline is April 8.

Visit www.midlandscommunity.org for specific scholarship guidelines and/or applications.

Scholarship funds can be established at MCF to help local students pursue their dreams and goals at colleges, universities and trade or technical schools after high school graduation. These funds allow donors to give back to the community through their name or the name of a loved one, while also receiving tax benefits.