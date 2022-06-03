 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McKinney's give back

  • 0
040622-gb-news-mckinneys-p1.jpg

The McKinney family — Bob and Mary McKinney, center; daughter Cindy Hanson, left, and son David McKinney, right — stand for a photo near the front of McKinney’s Food Center, 215 Enterprise Drive. After 31 years in Gretna (and over 50 years in the grocery business), McKinney’s will close on April 30.

 RACHEL GEORGE, GRETNA BREEZE

With the late April closing of McKinney’s Food Center, the McKinney family wanted to give back one last time.

As the store readied to close, a few pallets of items including soaps, cleaning supplies, light bulbs, shampoos and lotions were donated to Catholic Charities.

Cartloads of items like household gadgets, work gloves and more, were pulled for donation to Least of My Brethren, a volunteer group that works with the homeless across the Omaha metro, helping people secure meals, apartments and jobs.

A number of items were also donated to Gretna American Legion Post 216, to help aid the organization’s local fundraisers.

“We’ve enjoyed being here the years that we have been, especially for the people that have supported us,” Bob McKinney told the Breeze in late March. “We’ve always worked with the community on anything they would need us for.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert