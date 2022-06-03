McKinney's give back

With the late April closing of McKinney’s Food Center, the McKinney family wanted to give back one last time.

As the store readied to close, a few pallets of items including soaps, cleaning supplies, light bulbs, shampoos and lotions were donated to Catholic Charities.

Cartloads of items like household gadgets, work gloves and more, were pulled for donation to Least of My Brethren, a volunteer group that works with the homeless across the Omaha metro, helping people secure meals, apartments and jobs.

A number of items were also donated to Gretna American Legion Post 216, to help aid the organization’s local fundraisers.

“We’ve enjoyed being here the years that we have been, especially for the people that have supported us,” Bob McKinney told the Breeze in late March. “We’ve always worked with the community on anything they would need us for.”

