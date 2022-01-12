Meet-A-Teacher: Amanda Hicks

Name: Amanda Hicks

School: Thomas Elementary

What do you teach? Third grade.

Experience: I have a BS in elementary education and a MA in curriculum and instruction. I taught early education and third grade while living in Kansas City. Since living in Gretna, I substituted in the district and I am currently in my second year as a third grade teacher at Thomas.

Hobbies: I enjoy watching my kids play sports, gardening, reading and playing with my dogs. I also enjoy game nights and bonfires with friends.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? When I was in first and second grade, my teachers would let me take the extra copies of assignments home. I would play school with my dolls and stuffed animals. I think at that point I knew I wanted to be a teacher. My high school science teacher, Mrs. Thorne, helped solidify that choice.

How do you spend your summer vacation? My family takes a trip the first week out of school every year. We enjoy camping and being "off the grid" and away from the hustle and bustle of life. We often go to Colorado and use our ATVs. We also love Utah. Once we get back from our trips I enjoy swimming, working in my garden and taking lots of naps.

What's the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is getting to know all the students and their families. My students truly become my kids. I also love seeing the growth of each student. I enjoy looking at where they were when the year started and comparing at the end.

If I weren't a teacher I'd be ... a farmer with a "you pick" type of farm where members of the community can come pick fresh foods.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.