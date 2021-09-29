Meet-A-Teacher: Claire Foster

Name: Claire Foster

School: Whitetail Creek Elementary School

What do you teach? Third grade.

Experience: This is my second year teaching. Last year I taught second grade in Jackson, Missouri.

Hobbies: I love to cook, play/watch sports, read and relax at the lake.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I always loved school and knew I wanted to be a teacher. As I got older, I realized that I wanted to be a positive influence in students’ lives. I could not imagine having any other job!

How do you spend your summer vacation? I love to read and go boating. I also spend a lot of quality time with family and friends back home.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is seeing students grow throughout the year. Students’ growth is inspiring — not only what they learn, but the people they become and grow into.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a veterinarian. I love animals!