Meet-A-Teacher: Danielle Hyatt

Name: Danielle Hyatt

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? Preschool special education.

Experience: Taught for 10 years; first five years in Yutan.

Hobbies: Shopping, playing with my boys and reading.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I was a student aide while in high school and fell in love with the preschool age group.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend my days going on adventures with my boys, James and Lane.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Making connections with students and helping them be successful.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a pediatrician.

122921-gb-news-meet-a-teacher-p1.jpg

Hyatt
