Meet-A-Teacher: Grayson Vaughn

Name: Grayson Vaughn

School: Aspen Creek Middle School

What do you teach? Seventh grade reading.

Experience: First year full-time; three years as a substitute teacher.

Hobbies: Reading, running, trying to catch up on the Oscar movies every year, cooking and supporting Nebraska football and Tottenham Hotspur soccer.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? 1. My grandmother, who was a preschool assistant for over 30 years. 2. My high school choir teacher, Mr. Roby, who showed me how important relationships are, and how to make a positive impact on others. 3. My football coach, Mr. Garfield, who showed me what passion and hard work leads us to.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Volunteering at RoundUp River Ranch out by Gypsum, Colorado; relaxing as much as possible; trying to travel as much as I can.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The connections you get to build with the students, and the feeling you get after you feel like you have made a positive impact on them.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was a freshman in high school, so it’s tough to think of any other career. Likely either a journalist, or a chef.

