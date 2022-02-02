Meet-A-Teacher: Hollie Amburgey

Name: Hollie Amburgey

School: Palisades Elementary School

What do you teach? Second grade.

Experience: I am a first year teacher. I substituted in Gretna previously. I worked as a special education para in Papillion, in a preschool age classroom at a daycare and as a behavioral specialist in at Behaven Kids.

Hobbies: Reading, puzzles, board games, video games.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My second grade teacher made me feel seen, important and loved. I also spent a lot of time helping and teaching my younger siblings. These experiences gave me the desire to encourage and show kindness to children.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Taking classes, visiting with friends and family, walking.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Making a lasting, positive impact in how students feel about themselves and learning. I love to see the joy on their faces when a new concept clicks. I also love seeing the kindness they show to others.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a specialist at Munroe-Meyer.