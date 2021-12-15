 Skip to main content
Meet-A-Teacher: Jan Leehy

Name: Jan Leehy

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? Third grade.

Experience: I have taught a long time in Gretna! I have been at five of the seven elementary schools.

Hobbies: Family, reading, walks.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I taught swimming lessons in high school and I loved seeing the boys and girls learn and watching their confidence grow.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Spending time with family. We like to camp in Colorado.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Obviously, being with students. I love seeing when they understand a concept. Also, being around kind, fun and intelligent coworkers.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... still a teacher; it’s what I enjoy most.

121521-gb-news-meet-a-teacher-p1.jpg

Leehy
