Meet-A-Teacher: Jon Brown

Name: Jon Brown

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? Fourth grade.

Experience: 15 years.

Hobbies: Anything sports related.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? Mr. Joe Wojtkiewicz taught me in high school in a number of different classes. He had a way of making a connection with every single one of his students. He is the type of teacher that I want to be.

How do you spend your summer vacation? My three girls, wife, and I like to hit up Adventureland at least once or twice, find a new place to go “glamping” and go to as many pools, splash parks and lakes as we can.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing that lightbulb go off for a student who has really worked hard to learn something new. Also, to see a student years later and have them come back and tell me about what a difference I had made for them.

If I weren’t a teacher I’d be … a sport reporter/announcer.