Meet-A-Teacher: Julie Carlson

Name: Julie Carlson

School: Palisades Elementary

What do you teach? First grade.

Experience: 23 years teaching kindergarten and first grade.

Hobbies: Reading, traveling, anything outdoors.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My sister is a teacher and I always loved helping her coloring things for her classroom and visiting her classroom. I also had a high school teacher that was an influence. School was not always easy for me and he never gave up on me. I wanted to be able to give that back to my students.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Boating, traveling, reading. Getting caught up on the things that I am not able to get done during the school year.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The kids make me laugh every day. Some days are very challenging but in the end knowing that you have made an impact on their education and their lives is pretty awesome!

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. When I retire, I want to travel. My goal is to visit all 50 states and to visit as many National Parks as possible.

