Meet-A-Teacher: Krisha Scott

Name: Krisha Scott

School: Palisades Elementary

What do you teach? Third grade.

Experience: Three years.

Hobbies: Watching movies and going to concerts.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My grandma and my mom are teachers, as well as many other family members.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Visiting my friends and family. I love spending days at the lake, playing sand volleyball and going to concerts!

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love seeing the progress of the students, but when students notice that progress it’s the most rewarding. Seeing their excitement is the best.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a dental hygienist.

Scott
