Meet-A-Teacher: Kristin Tex-Lomax

Name: Kristin Tex-Lomax

School: Gretna Elementary School

What do you teach? Second grade.

Experience: 14 years in Millard teaching second grade.

Hobbies: I love crafting. singing and spending time with family and friends at the lake.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I loved school growing up and deep down always knew I wanted to be a teacher. I love helping kids make progress and growth and find their potential, whatever it may be. I’m also passionate about being a lifelong learner myself. After starting college as a business major, I realized that wasn’t where my heart was. So I made the switch, and have never looked back.

How do you spend your summer vacation? This year, I spent a lot of time setting up my new classroom space and running my 9-year-old daughter, Lily, around to her many activities, camps and sports. I love watching her do what she loves!

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Seeing everyone make progress through the year and gain confidence.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... definitely something to do with singing or crafting.