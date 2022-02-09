Meet-A-Teacher: Lauren Vilter

Name: Lauren Vilter

School: Palisades Elementary

What do you teach? Fourth grade.

Experience: This is my sixth year of teaching! I taught third grade in Colorado for two years before coming to Palisades. I taught third grade here for two years before making the switch to fourth grade last year.

Hobbies: Reading, going to different parks to hammock or walk, spending time with family.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I always knew I wanted to work with kids and halfway through my freshman year of college, becoming a teacher just seemed to fit perfectly!

How do you spend your summer vacation? Visiting family that lives in Colorado, hanging out by the pool and reading.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love seeing the growth in my students from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. They gain so much confidence and knowledge in one year and I love to see that progression.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a nurse! I went into college as a nursing major with hopes to work in pediatrics.