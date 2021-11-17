Meet-A-Teacher: Lindsay Coffey

Name: Lindsay Coffey

School: Gretna Elementary

What do you teach? Fifth grade.

Experience: This is my first year teaching! Before this I worked as a reading interventionist and before that, I worked in finance.

Hobbies: Woodworking, hiking, swimming, gardening.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? The kids! I wanted to make a difference in students’ lives.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I haven’t had one yet, but hopefully traveling with family and friends.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Helping students build confidence.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... who knows! I’d probably still be working in finance.

