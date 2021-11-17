Meet-A-Teacher: Lindsay Coffey

Name: Lindsay Coffey
School: Gretna Elementary
What do you teach? Fifth grade.
Experience: This is my first year teaching! Before this I worked as a reading interventionist and before that, I worked in finance.
Hobbies: Woodworking, hiking, swimming, gardening.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? The kids! I wanted to make a difference in students’ lives.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I haven’t had one yet, but hopefully traveling with family and friends.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Helping students build confidence.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... who knows! I’d probably still be working in finance.