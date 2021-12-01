Meet-A-Teacher: Lindsey Markowski

Name: Lindsey Markowski

School: Palisades Elementary

What do you teach? Second grade.

Experience: I started teaching the year that Palisades opened. I taught for three years as a fourth grade teacher and then moved to second grade. This is my 12th year teaching second grade and my 15th year teaching.

Hobbies: Reading, fishing, hiking, playing with our labradoodles and spending time with family.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I had the most incredible experiences in elementary school. My fifth grade teacher made a huge impact on me and made learning so much fun!

How do you spend your summer vacation? I spent my summer vacation at home, with our son Leo, who is 20 months old. We spent a lot of time with my sister, nephews and niece. We went to the zoo and spent a lot of time at the lake. I also read a lot and worked a lot preparing for our new reading curriculum.