Meet-A-Teacher: Lindsey Markowski

Name: Lindsey Markowski
School: Palisades Elementary
What do you teach? Second grade.
Experience: I started teaching the year that Palisades opened. I taught for three years as a fourth grade teacher and then moved to second grade. This is my 12th year teaching second grade and my 15th year teaching.
Hobbies: Reading, fishing, hiking, playing with our labradoodles and spending time with family.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I had the most incredible experiences in elementary school. My fifth grade teacher made a huge impact on me and made learning so much fun!
How do you spend your summer vacation? I spent my summer vacation at home, with our son Leo, who is 20 months old. We spent a lot of time with my sister, nephews and niece. We went to the zoo and spent a lot of time at the lake. I also read a lot and worked a lot preparing for our new reading curriculum.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is the relationships you build with your students and helping them to learn, grow and reach their goals.