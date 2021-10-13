Meet-A-Teacher: Maria Mendick

Name: Maria Mendick

School: Gretna High School

What do you teach? Spanish 2 and 4.

Experience: One semester with Lincoln Public Schools, starting in January 2021. I spent my semester abroad in Ecuador and completed half of my student teaching in Spain!

Hobbies: Getting outdoors, lifting weights and traveling (especially internationally!)

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I wanted to be the same kind, personable educator that so many were for me. Bonus: I get to keep my Spanish skills sharp!

How do you spend your summer vacation? Traveling, seeing friends and working at a coffee shop in Omaha.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? Knowing that every day you have the potential to make a positive impact on someone’s life.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a Spanish interpreter or a study abroad director.