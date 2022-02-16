Meet-A-Teacher: Shannon Bussom

Name: Shannon Bussom

School: Palisades Elementary

What do you teach? Fourth grade.

Experience: This is my 12th year teaching. I have taught second, third and fourth grades.

Hobbies: Spending time with my family, watching my boys’ sports and activities, crafts.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? Different teachers growing up inspired me to become a teacher.

How do you spend your summer vacation? I spend my summer vacation being a mom to my boys; running them to activities, practices, appointments, their get togethers with their friends and making the most of the time we get to enjoy together.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being an educator is when you see a student struggling with a skill and they have the “ah-ha” moment when they begin to understand that skill.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... Teaching is a second profession for me, so I would probably find something to do in a school or in education.