Meet-A-Teacher: Sierra Stellern

Name: Sierra Stellern

School: Gretna High School

What do you teach? Biology.

Experience: This is my first year teaching! I graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Secondary Education Biology with an Earth Science endorsement.

Hobbies: Anything outdoor recreation! My family and I just love staying active.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? Many people in my family are educators. Through them, I have seen the rewards of teaching and I felt like the profession was calling me.

How do you spend your summer vacation? Chasing around my adorable and rambunctious daughter, Presley!

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of teaching is watching the kids grow greater than intellectually in the class. To see personalities evolve and watch students flourish has been the greatest gift of teaching.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... Maybe a nurse?! I just always knew I wanted to be in a fulfilling profession.