Meet-A-Teacher: Sydney Yosten

Name: Sydney Yosten
School: Aspen Creek Middle School
What do you teach?: Special education.
Experience: Second year teaching.
Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I am not sure who or what influenced me to become an educator. I have always known I wanted to help educate and help students get what they need but if I had to pick it would probably be my fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Ortmeier.
How do you spend your summer vacation? I love to spend my summer vacation in the sun, traveling and trying new things.
What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The lightbulb moment is definitely the most rewarding part.
If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be... a photographer.