Meet-A-Teacher: Tiffany Honeyman

Name: Tiffany Honeyman

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? Second grade.

Experience: I started my career right here in Gretna teaching kindergarten for 13 years. I moved to second grade three years ago and love it.

Hobbies: Reading, crafting, spending time with family.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? I am one of six siblings so I’ve always been around kids! I really enjoyed working with them in high school when I got my first job at a daycare.

How do you spend your summer vacation? We had a few adventures. We went to the lake with family, spent time relaxing and swimming when we could. I just love spending summers with my kids Ava, Gavin and Taya.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? I love the moment they realize they understand something. Their pride and smiles really tell me I’m where I belong.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... a nurse! I love caring for others.